BREAKING: MSU Football Lands First 2027 Commitment
The Michigan State Spartans have landed their first commitment of the 2027 recruiting class.
According to Rivals' Adam Gorney, defensive back Khalil Terry, from Tustin, California, committed to the Spartans on Sunday. He was in attendance for the Spartans' final game of the season, and that was likely when it was official.
This is some great news for the Spartans, who finished the season at 5-7 and face massive questions about the direction Jonathan Smith is taking the program and a recruiting cycle many, not Sports Illustrated, have deemed poor in 2025.
Terry is listed as a safety, but whether he stays there or is moved to cornerback in college is up in the air, as he has good size already at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds. There are two more full seasons of high school football to determine that.
The Spartans have made it clear under Coach Jonathan Smith that recruiting young, promising talent is a big goal. They have been scouting players as young as the eighth grade and offering freshmen. It has made big gains.
The biggest example is another California defensive back in LaRue Zamorano, who is expected to sign with the Spartans very soon as a 2025 recruit. Zamorano was targeted young by Demetrice Martin and recruited heavily since his freshman year of high school.
While this early commitment sends a clear message, the Spartans have to do their part by maintaining that connection to Terry. They have two more years to drop the ball and lose him to a flip -- they cannot let that happen.
Early commitments are risky business. The pressure must be maintained.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.