BREAKING: Spartans Secure 5th 2025 Commit RB Jace Clarizio
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith is on a roll. The Spartans secured their fifth commit from the 2025 class in East Lansing running back Jace Clarizio.
Clarizio is a three-star recruit, per 247Sports. The hometown prospect is the No. 10 player in the state and the No. 64 running back in the country. Clarizio has an 87 grade from 247Sports.
The site characterizes the grade as "usually has one key trait that signals long-term potential. The floor might be going to be lower than some of the prospects ranked ahead of them, but they have a higher ceiling than the prospects below them."
Clarizio told 247Sports' Corey Robinson that he thought he would fit well in offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren's offense. He also said he liked the coaching staff.
"[Michigan State is] really smart, offensive-minded, I think, and defense, too," Clarizio told 247Sports. "I feel like they're just good coaches. They're smart and they're gonna put their players in the best position to get the job done ... [The Spartans'] system, I feel like it would fit me really well. They like getting the running back the ball out of the backfield, and I think that fits me. Just their style."
Clarizio was scheduled to visit Michigan State on June 14.
National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu evaluated Clarizio:
"One cut and go type of runner who shows enough burst and acceleration to get into open field. Shows vision and ability to find running lanes. Looks to have enough top end to run away from defenders on the high school level although there is currently not a reliable verified time on him. Can string plays to the outside and get the corner but can also run between the tackles. Has subtle wiggle and is a twitchy athlete. Above average size ... All-around back with no real glaring deficiencies and should be a starter at the high-major level."
Clarizio is the fifth 2025 commit for Michigan State. He is the third in three days, behind three-star linebacker Di'Mari Malone on Mother's Day and three-star tight end Emmett Bork on Monday.
