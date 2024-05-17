BREAKING: UCF Transfer S Nikai Martinez Commits to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have added another player from the transfer portal. UCF safety Nikai Martinez announced his commitment to play for Spartans coach Jonathan Smith via X, formerly known as Twitter, on Friday afternoon.
Martinez was rated three-stars by 247Sports. He was the No. 155 cornerback in the transfer portal.
Last season, Martinez started in all 14 games. He was tied for the most interceptions on the team, with three. Martinez registered 55 tackles, finishing fifth on the Knights.
As a true freshman in 2022, Martinez made an appearance in all 12 games. He had 21 tackles, 17 of them solo.
Martinez was a three-star recruit in high school and the No. 46 player in the state of Florida, per 247Sports, and was the No. 40 cornerback in the 2022 class.
Martinez will play safety under Michigan State safeties coach Blue Adams.
The Spartans have been very invested in restocking the defensive backfield with transfer portal talent. The coaching staff was able to secure prized Arizona State cornerback Ed Woods just weeks ago. Woods was the No. 54 cornerback in the transfer portal.
National recruiting editor for 247Sports, Brandon Huffman, said Woods was a "physical" cornerback.
"Loves to press," Huffman wrote. "Boasts strong ball skills, ability to track the ball, get his head around and make a play on it while avoiding grabbing the receiver. Good at diagnosing plays and reading the quarterback. Good not great speed, but consistently recovers and shows fluid hips and a smooth backpedal. Projects as multi-year Power 5 starter."
Michigan State secured another transfer defensive back on Monday in North Carolina cornerback Lejond Cavazos. Cavazos was a former three-star recruit from the prestigious IMG Academy in Florida who spent time at Ohio State before he went to Chapel Hill.
Cavazos' collegiate debut with the Buckeyes was in the 2020 Big Ten Championship game as a true freshman. He has one year of eligibility left.
Martinez is another addition for Michigan State as the Spartans try to make gains in the portal after suffering several losses.
This week has also been big for Spartan recruiting -- Michigan State secured three 2025 commits.
