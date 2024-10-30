Candidates For Tom Izzo, MSU Basketball's Next Commitment
Michigan State basketball is in a good place right now.
Head coach Tom Izzo has a roster that took a few years to cultivate, via recruitment and player development, but the pieces have fallen into place. This iteration of the Michigan State Spartans has depth at just about every position and plenty of talent to go with it.
For a team being overlooked by just about everyone in the Big Ten and nationally, it sure looks good. Especially when this team's ceiling is considered.
On the recruiting side of things, Izzo was able to nab two top-priority 2025 targets -- high four-star forwards Cam Ward and Jordan Scott. Both are athletic, two-way players with skillsets that fit well into Izzo's system -- forwards that can facilitate.
The Spartans could still use one, perhaps two more commitments for deep haul. If not, they likely won't sink with the No. 20-ranked recruiting class in the country per 247Sports. But a third is what they will strive for. Who could that third be?
Niko Bundalo, Forward, Prolific Prep
I've spoken with Bundalo. The kid is driven and has the work ethic to go heights beyond what is expected for someone of his five-star caliber. He likes Izzo and the Spartans and they will likely be heavily considered upon his decision. He is a top priority for Izzo in this forward-centric class.
Adam Finkelstein's scouting report says it all:
"The most important variable for Bundalo is his overall intensity. He's hyper-competitive, and when he can harness that while maintaining full control of his emotions, he's extremely effective on both ends of the floor. ... Overall, Bundalo is a prospect who can experience some highs and lows, but has a terrific combination of size, deceptive strength and athleticism, and crafty inside-out skill."
Bundalo would bolster the Spartans from Day 1.
Jerry Easter, Forward, Link Academy
Easter didn't take an official visit to Michigan State this calendar year, but 247Sports still likes the Spartans' chances with the combo guard. East is the No. 35-ranked player in the class and could be the guard presence this class needs to contribute Day 1.
The Spartans fell short with his Link Academy teammate and No. 10 player in the country, Chris Cenac Jr.
