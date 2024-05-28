Class of 2025 3-Star Tight End Set to Make Official Visit to Michigan State
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith have continued to prioritize in-state players while on the recruiting trail. Over the last few weeks, Coach Smith and the Spartans have increased their presence at high schools across Michigan, expressing interest to various athletes.
Michigan State will host a trending in-state prospect for an official visit this week. Smith and his coaching staff will host class of 2025 three-star tight end Jayden Savoury for an official visit from May 31 to June 2, according to Savoury's father, Mark Savoury. The Orchard Lake, Michigan native received a scholarship offer from Smith and the Spartans in January.
According to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Jayden is ranked the 40th-best tight end in his class and the 16th-best player from Michigan. He is ranked as the 824th-best overall prospect in the class. Jayden would be one of the best signings of Smith’s tenure in East Lansing.
Smith and the Spartans could use a talent like Jayden on their roster. He would represent another in-state player that Smith and his coaching staff were able to secure. Jayden would also be another three-star athlete Michigan State could keep in-state.
As Smith continues prioritizing in-state players and three-star athletes, the more each he can secure, the better.
Michigan State joins a list of nearly 20 schools to offer the talented tight end a scholarship. The Spartans join schools like Kansas, Arizona State, Wisconsin, Boston College, Northwestern, Rutgers, Purdue, Penn State, West Virginia, Duke, and BYU. According to 247Sports, Jayden has official visits with Kansas, Duke, and Wisconsin.
The Spartans need to add to their 2025 recruiting class as soon as possible, as they currently only have a handful of players signed. As Smith and his coaching staff aim to rebuild Michigan State’s football program, their most challenging work will be on the recruiting trail. It will be imperative for Michigan State to be successful in that area.
Smith and the Spartans are finding a way to secure as much talent as possible, especially when they visit East Lansing. This will give him and his team the best chance of turning things around sooner rather than later.
