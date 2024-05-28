Class of 2025 EDGE Announces Official Visit to Michigan State
Michigan State football has added yet another official visit to its list for the summer.
Class of 2025 EDGE Sherrod Henderson announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he will officially visit Michigan State on June 7-9.
Henderson, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound EDGE from Heide Trask High School in North Carolina was offered by the Spartans earlier this month. According to 247Sports, his primary recruiter from Michigan State is Spartans rush ends coach Chad Wilt.
Wilt joined Michigan State's coaching staff this offseason after spending the last two seasons at Indiana, where he served as defensive coordinator and co-defensive coordinator, as well as the linebackers coach.
With Wilt being Henderson's primary recruiter, it is likely Michigan State would use the recruit as a rush end.
Michigan State defensive coordinator Joe Rossi discussed the history of the rush end in his system when he addressed reporters last month.
"So, over the years, when we first started kind of running it, it was just more of a weak-side end," Rossi said. "As the years went on, we kind of transitioned it to more of a stand-up. I think the vision helps that player, the ability to cover; being on your feet kind of helps you with that.
"And so, I think that's where it kind of made a little bit of a transition some years back. That guy has got to really be able to do two things: They got to rush the passer, and then, they got to be athletic enough to be able to drop into coverage and play in space.
"And those players, over the years, in our defense, have been -- we've had some really good players who have been talented who have been play-maker type guys for us. And so, that's kind of what we're looking for."
Henderson has also received offers from West Virginia, Virginia, Pitt, USF, Duke and Air Force, among others. He recently announced he is set to officially visit USF from June 14 to June 16.
According to his X account, Henderson recorded 75 tackles, 15 for loss and 12 sacks. Offensively, he rushed for 1,250 yards and posted 13 touchdowns.
