Courtney Hawkins is a Fan of Spartans' New Recruiting Approach
The Michigan State Spartans' No. 1 priority in recruiting has been targeting the Midwest. It has been the stated mission of Coach Jonathan Smith since his first press conference as head coach.
The 2025 recruiting class has made good on that goal, with the Spartans making significant gains in their home state and Ohio. Recently, wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins discussed the Spartans' recruiting.
"We’ve been a little more focused in the Midwest,” Hawkins said on Tuesday. “I actually love it. That’s a little different philosophy than we’ve had in the past, so I’m looking forward to the next couple of classes that we’ll bring in.”
He discussed how the Spartans' new vertical passing game has brought intrigue among recruits. This rings true from what I've been hearing from recruits, especially tight ends. They appreciate the opportunity to catch passes down field, not shallow or behind the line of scrimmage.
Hawkins' latest recruiting gem is Nick Marsh, the four-star phenom of the 2024 recruiting haul and as a true freshman, the best weapon on this Spartans offense. In July, Smith discussed the Midwest and the Spartans' strategy on how to go about recruiting it.
"Trying to get out in schools as much as possible, trying to invite them to campus," Smith said. "Watch us practice, or talk some ball, those kind of things. Did some camps in the state. When there's such limitations on the head coach getting out, our staff has made an emphasis on getting in a lot of Midwest high schools."
The Spartans have made their mark sooner than most expected. They have completely overhauled their strategy for getting out on the trail and inviting recruits to campus, as well as approaching just about any target of any pedigree or standing.
They are not afraid to target prospects as young as the 2027 or 2028 class. Running back Jance Henry and quarterback Donald Tabron II, of each class respectively, are elite talents that the Spartans consider top priorities.
A school must be successful at recruiting their own region. For the Spartans to do well on the field, it starts on the trail, which leads through the heart of Big Ten country.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
