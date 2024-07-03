Coveted 2025 Michigan State RB Prospect Sets Decision Date
Michigan State and Coach Jonathan Smith are hoping their success in June carries over into July, as they wait to hear back from even more prospects on the recruiting trail.
Smith and his coaching staff were able to nearly triple the number of commits in their 2025 recruiting class, adding many talented players from Michigan while prioritizing players from across the country.
Smith and Michigan State are looking forward to the decision of a talented running back from Texas, who recently announced that he will soon be deciding on where he will play college football.
A native of Palestine, Texas, running back Jon Denman will reportedly announce his college decision on Saturday, according to 247Sports recruiting insider Mike Roach. Denman is a three-star running back prospect in the 2025 class
Michigan State, which has been known for producing serviceable running backs on the collegiate and professional levels, could certainly use the talented back’s commitment, as it would significantly boost its 2025 recruiting class.
Denman is a highly-rated prospect, according to 247Sports. The site has him ranked as the 53rd-best running back in its composite rankings for the 2025 recruiting class. 247Sports also has him listed as the 669th-best overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting class.
According to Roach, the running back will announce his decision on July 6.
Denman’s will decision has come down to six finalists. Along with Michigan State, Arizona, Boston College, Houston, Oklahoma State and TCU are all in the running for Denman’s commitment. 247Sports has yet to list any favorites for the talented running back, but Smith and his coaching staff hope Denman decides to join what is a quickly growing 2025 recruiting class for the Spartans.
As Smith and his coaching staff inch closer to the season’s kickoff, improving their 2025 recruiting class will undoubtedly continue to be top of mind. They had a successful June; if they can follow that up with a successful July, the Spartans’ long-term plans could be further along than many realize.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.