Early Look at the 2025 Michigan State Football Recruiting Class

With the start of June and Michigan State getting its sixth commit from the class of 2025, let's look at where the Spartans stack up compared to the rest of the Big Ten.

Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith takes the podium before talking to the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.
Michigan State coach Jonathan Smith takes the podium before talking to the media on the first national signing day for college football recruits Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. / Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK
Michigan State football has been off to a successful 2024, as the Spartans already have six commits in the 2025 class.

Michigan State has the 44th-ranked recruiting class and the 14th-ranked class, according to On3 sports.

With more commits likely to come in the near future, let's look at the players who have already committed to Michigan State football.

Jace Clarizio (East Lansing, Michigan)

Position - Running Back

On3 Rating - 3 star

On3 Ranking - 442

Position Ranking - 30

Charles White (West Bloomfield, Michigan)

Position - Linebacker

On3 Rating - 3 star

On3 Ranking - 549

Position Ranking - 50

Leo Hannon (Long Beach, California)

Position - Quarterback

On3 Rating - 3 star

On3 Ranking - 632

Position Ranking - 45

DiMari Malone (Macomb, Michigan)

Position - Linebacker

On3 Rating - 3 star

On3 Ranking - 678

Position Ranking - 94

Braylon Collier (Sandusky, Ohio)

Position - Widereciver

On3 Rating - 3 star

On3 Ranking - 921

Position Ranking - 150

Emmett Bork (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin)

Position - Tight End

On3 Rating - 3 star

On3 Ranking - 1042

Position Ranking - 42

While it is still early, the biggest position that will need to be addressed will be the defensive line. While Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have brought in good players from the portal, they will still need young players they can grow into great players for three to four years.

With that being said, this recruiting class is off to a good start for Coach Smith and his staff. During the summer months, Smith will be able to have more recruits come up to East Lansing and try to have them commit to Michigan State. It's going to be an interesting and exciting time to watch and see how Smith handles this recruiting class during the summer.

