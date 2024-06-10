Early Look at the 2025 Michigan State Football Recruiting Class
Michigan State football has been off to a successful 2024, as the Spartans already have six commits in the 2025 class.
Michigan State has the 44th-ranked recruiting class and the 14th-ranked class, according to On3 sports.
With more commits likely to come in the near future, let's look at the players who have already committed to Michigan State football.
Jace Clarizio (East Lansing, Michigan)
Position - Running Back
On3 Rating - 3 star
On3 Ranking - 442
Position Ranking - 30
Charles White (West Bloomfield, Michigan)
Position - Linebacker
On3 Rating - 3 star
On3 Ranking - 549
Position Ranking - 50
Leo Hannon (Long Beach, California)
Position - Quarterback
On3 Rating - 3 star
On3 Ranking - 632
Position Ranking - 45
DiMari Malone (Macomb, Michigan)
Position - Linebacker
On3 Rating - 3 star
On3 Ranking - 678
Position Ranking - 94
Braylon Collier (Sandusky, Ohio)
Position - Widereciver
On3 Rating - 3 star
On3 Ranking - 921
Position Ranking - 150
Emmett Bork (Oconomowoc, Wisconsin)
Position - Tight End
On3 Rating - 3 star
On3 Ranking - 1042
Position Ranking - 42
While it is still early, the biggest position that will need to be addressed will be the defensive line. While Coach Jonathan Smith and his staff have brought in good players from the portal, they will still need young players they can grow into great players for three to four years.
With that being said, this recruiting class is off to a good start for Coach Smith and his staff. During the summer months, Smith will be able to have more recruits come up to East Lansing and try to have them commit to Michigan State. It's going to be an interesting and exciting time to watch and see how Smith handles this recruiting class during the summer.
