Elite In-State MSU Football Legacy Announces Big News For Spartans
It is one of the storylines of Jonathan Smith's first year at Michigan State. Rebuilding the in-state and Midwest pipelines. So far, he has done well with the 2025 class. Now, Smith is looking ahead to 2026 and beyond.
Gregory Patrick is a 2026 offensive lineman, a four-star prospect, and a Spartans legacy. His father, Joseph, played for then-Spartans coach Nick Saban in the 1990s. Patrick checks all of the boxes for Smith and his staff. He fits the prototype for Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. He's an in-stater. A legacy.
All are factors as to why it is huge that Patrick will be visiting this Friday for the Spartans' home opener against Florida Atlantic. Patrick will be one of many recruits attending the game, which will be imperative for the Spartans' success on the recruiting trail.
A good showing is in order, obviously, but something several recruits have told me is that they want to see how the staff and players interact with one another in the game environment.
Patrick already likes the Spartans and Michalczik. He visited earlier this summer and I spoke with him about his impressions of the new Spartans.
"I watched [the team] do [organized team activities] and kind of hung out and talked to them for a while," Patrick said. "I talked to some of the players, I'd say I've developed a pretty good relationship with a lot of the players, I'd say Cooper Terpstra, I actually played against him, he's a walk-on at Michigan State. I played against him when he was at West Ottawa. So we kind of talked a little bit. [Andrew] Dennis, those kind of guys I know pretty well.
"Each player is like, holding each other accountable, you know, they're each coaching each other up. It's not just Coach M. So that's like, one thing that stood out to me. Another thing that stood out to me was just like, how a family, friendly environment it is that Coach M has developed in the offensive line's culture, especially how tight all those guys are."
Patrick referred to Michalczik as a real "genuine" coach and expressed a good bond with the coach.
"He also talks about life in general, not just about football," Patrick said. "So, I'd say he's just overall a really good guy."
