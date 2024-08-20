Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football LB Target Receives Rating
With Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach Joe Rossi, the Michigan State Spartans are making the linebacker position a priority under head coach Jonathan Smith. Rossi has secured two three-star linebackers from the 2025 class, DJ White and Di'Mari Malone. He was close to landing a commitment from four-star Grant Beerman.
Rossi told reporters at fall camp what his prototype for the position is.
"Long, athletic, and smart," he said. That's what we look for and that's a sliding scale, OK. And what I mean by that -- if a guy's 6-foot and runs 4.4, that's cool. But if you're going to be a low 4.8, you better be 6-foot-3 and a half. So my point is -- it slides, but the ideal thing, if I'm just giving you three, it's length, it's athleticism, and it's intelligence. Not necessarily in that order."
Looking ahead to the future of Spartans recruiting, one player that might be a priority target in the coming years could be 2027 linebacker Liufau Loumoli of Eastside Catholic in Washington. Loumoli was recently named a four-star player by 247Sports. He has an offer from the Spartans.
The 6-foot-1, 210-pound linebacker is the No. 100 overall player in the 2027 class and the No. 7-ranked player at his position. He is the No. 1 player in the state of Washington.
Loumoli also has offers from Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Ohio State, USC and Washington. The Huskies offered Loumoli before he had even played a snap of high school football.
Smith is prioritizing the Midwest on the recruiting trail. It is his attempt to regain the foothold that was lost during the Mel Tucker era, when the former head coach abandoned the Spartans' roots and tried to compete with SEC schools. Outside of scattered gems like safety Dillon Tatum and offensive lineman Stanton Ramil, it was largely a failure.
The coach is also working to maintain his West Coast pipeline, built during his time at Oregon State. Loumoli would be a huge pickup down the road for Smith and an indicator of Smith's success in maintaining said pipeline.
On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Spartans in second place behind Washington among Loumoli's favorites.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.