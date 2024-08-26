Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football QB Target Given High Marks
Donald Tabron II is soon to follow in the footsteps of Bryce Underwood, Belleville quarterback who is the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class. Tabron, a 2028 prospect, has plenty of time to go.
Recently, Tabron was named the No. 1-overall prospect in the state of Michigan for the 2028 class. Tabron was offered by the Michigan State Spartans earlier this summer. He holds offers from other elite Power 4 programs such as Michigan, Penn State, and Auburn among others.
The 6-foot-3 freshman will be making his high school debut this Thursday, against a Top 10 Michigan Division I team in west-side powerhouse Rockford. This reporter will be in attendance.
Tabron leads a young but talented Cass Tech team that is No. 2 in the state by most pundits, behind Underwood's Belleville. 247Sports' Allen Trieu observed Tabron at a recent scrimmage.
"[Tabron] already has quite a few offers in hand as he starts his Technicians career. In the scrimmage, he looked like a freshman," Trieu wrote. "It won't come easy, but he has tons of talent and maturity and will be fine. Recruiting fans who are expecting him to come in and set the world on fire this season will have to be patient as he adjusts to high school ball, though."
Cass Tech has another talented freshman in running back Julian Taylor. Taylor will play a big role for the Technicians this fall and help take the load off of Tabron. Trieu called Tabron a "future star."
"He runs very hard and just looking at him physically, I was surprised to learn he was a freshman," Trieu wrote. "He was touted by some of the staff as 'the next Mike Weber.' That's a big statement. We'll see if that happens. For now, he looks like he will have a big role on a team that has several backs that can play in college and schools should get to know the name."
Cass Tech's dominant offensive line prospect Khalief Canty was a tone-setter, Trieu wrote.
"He's a mauler who can cave in one side of the line, and he had a couple pancakes that we saw," Trieu wrote. "He plays left tackle, but it's unlikely that he ends up there in college. Right tackle or guard seem like more likely projections."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
