Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football TE Target Just Received A Top Grade
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren have made the tight end position a point of emphasis in their offense.
Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak, who has sent talent to the NFL (like Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave) is targeting the top tight ends in the Midwest.
One of them is in the Spartans' own backyard. Holden Niemi is a 2027 tight end and one of the best in the entire country. In fact, he was just named the No. 2 tight end in the class by 247Sports. He is a four-star prospect and the No. 61 player in the class. The Dexter product is already 6-foot-5, 210 pounds.
Niemi already has offers from programs like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Ohio State and Wisconsin. The Spartans have yet to offer Niemi, but one should be coming soon.
On Day 1, Smith made it his goal to re-establish the Spartans' recruiting pipeline in their home state and in the Midwest. The state of Michigan has a stacked 2027 class. Two-way threat Dakota Guerrant is one of the class' very best players and edge rusher Recarder Kitchen is the top player in the state for 2027 and the No. 21-ranked player nationally.
Smith himself was impressed with the amount of talent in the state.
"[I've] been impressed with the high school coaches, the schemes, how much they give to the game, help develop their programs they run," Smith told reporters at Big Ten Football Media Days. "I've been impressed with that. I think there's good talent in the state, that stands out."
Wozniak has been busy in the Midwest, landing two tight end prospects from the 2025 class -- Emmett Bork and Jayden Savoury. Smith and Co. have established the Spartans as a tight end-friendly program because of how they utilize the position. They want downfield playmakers and vertical threats.
Brock Harris, one of the best tight ends in the 2026 class, told me back in May that the Spartans' use of the position was a big selling point.
"They're always actually downfield running routes, because some schools [when] most tight ends will run routes it's a simple hitch or like a 5-yard route that isn't downfield at all," Harris had said. "I liked all the really cool ways [Michigan State is] doing it."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
