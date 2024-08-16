Elite RB Target Talks Jonathan Smith, Michigan State Football
Texas is one of the top states in the country when it comes to producing elite football talent.
While the Michigan State Spartans and Coach Jonathan Smith are prioritizing the Midwest and the West Coast on the recruiting trail, they are also keeping an eye on the Lone Star state.
Texas is the Spartans' third-most offered school in the 2025 class with 40 players offered, per 247Sports. That number dwindles down to 11 in the 2026 class so far. One player has stood out in the class.
Four-star Forney High School running back Javian Osborne is the No. 5-ranked running back in the 2026 class and the No. 82 overall prospect, per 247Sports. He holds 29 offers from a who's who of programs -- Texas (the presumed front-runner), Alabama, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas A&M, USC, Washington and more.
The Spartans are one of those offers. Recently, Osborne told Rivals about what the offer meant to him.
"I would say, with Michigan State, I was very happy when I got the offer," Osborne said. " Any offer that I get is truly a blessing. I don't know too much about Michigan State. I know they're in the Big Ten and stuff like that. Just, referring back to [the offer], I was happy when I got the offer."
247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks praised the 5-foot-10, 188-pound running back in his evaluation.
"High-volume workhorse with huge production as a sophomore. Creative runner in the hole and the first 10-20 yards," Brooks wrote. "Capable of stacking cuts at any level of the defense and bursting to green grass. Runs with impressive initial acceleration. Quick-footed to set up cuts and mask impending redirection. Top-end gear does not match early speed but is not a weakness, as reflected by an encouraging 11.05 100 in Spring 2024. Violent gait that helps shake glancing contact, but might influence balance. Repeatedly showed hop-skip-jump close-quarters evasiveness as a sophomore.
"Consistency as a run finisher should increase with physical development. Capable pass catcher who ideally will get more reps in that category. Occasionally gathers and gears down slightly when redirecting. In a loaded TXHSFB 2026 RB cycle, has a case for RB1 and is in the discussion entering the 2024 season. Projects as a potential high-major impact player who could develop into a pro prospect down the road."
The Spartans have tough competition in recruiting Osborne. The 247Sports Crystal Ball favors the Longhorns.
Texas recruits are notoriously hard to land. The in-state competition alone is staunch -- Texas, Texas A&M, TCU, Baylor, Texas Tech and SMU. Texas kids also have a tendency to favor blue-blood powerhouse Oklahoma, which might have as much suction in the state as its burnt orange rival.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
