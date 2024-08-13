Elite WR Target Showing Interest in MSU Football
Spartan Dawg Con was a big event for the Michigan State Spartans just before fall camp started. The event hosted former and current players, along with Spartan commits and targets. Many big-time 2026 targets were in attendance, too.
Four-star wide receiver Mason James, from Norman, Oklahoma, found the event endearing to the Spartans coaching staff, namely Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins and assistant Cordale Grundy.
"The visit was really good, I got to see coach [Hawkins] in action and how he really coaches the players and he impressed me a lot," James told 247Sports' Corey Robinson. "I really got to build a strong relationship with Coach Grundy and he showed me what the program was about and I got a family-like feel from him and the rest of the staff a really good visit."
James also had praise for Coach Jonathan Smith.
"He is a really cool head coach and really is looking to develop his players and program in general, and is a really genuine coach," James said.
247Sports' James D. Jackson named James one of the top prospects from the state of Oklahoma.
"Another prospect who's been highly covered on this site is Mason James," Jackson wrote. "The Sooners were the first to offer him after an outstanding sophomore season. He has since seen his recruitment explode, and he has received offers from around the country. Last season, James caught 61 passes for 1,021 yards and 12 touchdowns while also running for 194 yards and five scores on 28 carries. James has visited Norman multiple times most recently for Brent Venables camp and the Sooners Under the Stars this past month. Norman North produced a 9-3 record last season and made a Class 6A-I playoff appearance."
Jackson also wrote an evaluation on James.
"I've had the chance to watch him play on the 7v7 circuit and can say that James is a twitchy route runner and is always able to finish the big play due to his excellent body control," James wrote. "His 17 touchdowns and 1,135 yards in 12 games speaks to that. As the Central Oklahoma Athletic Conference's offensive Player of the Year, James quickly blew up on the recruiting scene after his big sophomore season."
