EXCLUSIVE: 2026 Target Reveals MSU QB Signee Hannan's High Character
The first commit of Michigan State's 2025 recruiting haul was Servite quarterback Leo Hannan. Hannan, a fringe four-star (who should likely be a straight up four star), has a lot the Spartans, namely Jonathan Smith and offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren, desire.
247Sports' Greg Biggins wrote as much in his scouting report.
"Hannan is a big, strong 6-foot-4, 210 pound signal signal-caller with a really nice upside to him," Biggins wrote. "He was a part-time starter as a sophomore before getting the full time nod as a junior and he really elevated his game. He has a lot of projectable tools and traits and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game will be at down the road. He has a big arm, can throw the deep outs and posts on a rope and shows the ability to make plays from the pocket as well as outside the pocket. He has a basketball background and moves around well for a big quarterback.
"Over the course of his junior season, you could see the game starting to slow down for him. He was making quicker decisions with the ball and showed a lot of poise under duress as well. He’s an easy Power 4 prospect and we like where his game is trending."
I can tell you there is a bunch of reasons why the arrows are trending up for Hannan. He has the right intangibles, a rugged, fierce competitor who would rather let his actions and play speak for itself. That being said, you get the sense he is vocal, too. He is not afraid of competition and Aidan Chiles' presence did not scare him off from the Spartans. He never wavered.
His character and leadership were at the forefront in my conversation with recent Spartans offer Luke Sorenson, a 2026 tight end who happens to play at Servite with Hannan.
Sorenson, a 6-foot-4, 240-pound prospect with a wrestling background, seriously took up the game his sophomore season. He had Division I offers before his junior season and the full-time role of tight end was cemented. Late in his sophomore campaign, he made the transition.
A very busy summer, and Sorenson is the No. 53 tight end in the country heading into his senior year, per 247Sports, with a good chance of climbing drastically. Per Sorenson, Hannan played a major role in his development during the offseason as he honed his ability at the tight end position, ostensibly learning as he went.
"Every day at seventh period, I was out there, never caught a ball, never ran a route in my life," Sorenson said. "So I went out there this offseason going into my junior season, and [me and Hannan] just repped route after route. Start with the short routes, stick routes, five-yard quick outs. Then we moved to wide crosses, intermediate routes. Then corners and digs and working on transition.
"So we'd workout and then on the weekends ... go out at 9 a.m. in the morning and we'd go out there and throw and work on the hand placement of things, where this ball is going to be caught, what this coverage means for a certain play. So we'd just go through it, we'd call each other, we'd watch film together in class -- it was just a process every day."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
