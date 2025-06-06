EXCLUSIVE: Elijah West Recaps His MSU Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans have been on a roll recently as they landed two defensive commits in the first week of June. This would add to their class and bring their total up to six commits in the 2026 recruiting class. Although the class is far from where many would want it, there are positive signs showing through as the official visit season continues.
The Spartans hosted many prospects on official visits recently, including Elijah West, a wide receiver from Tate High School in Cantonment, Florida. The prospect currently measures in at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds with offers from many top programs across the nation. Some of his offers include Arkansas, Tulane, Georgia Tech, Michigan State and many more.
Following his official visit, the talented wide receiver caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to recap everything that went on during his weekend trip up to East Lansing.
"My official visit to Michigan State was awesome," West said. "The campus felt like home, and I really connected with the players and coaches. The facilities are top-notch, and I could really see myself thriving there."
West is being recruited by wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins, who, of course, was a great wideout for Michigan State back in the day.
"I spoke with coach Hawk the most, and his message was all about how I could be a key part of their program," West said. "He emphasized their focus on player development and how they would help me reach my full potential."
With each visit comes expectations prior to a prospect setting foot on campus. Some may exceed expectations, while others very well could fall behind or just simply meet what they expected from the program and on their visit before arriving.
"The visit exceeded my expectations," West said. "I knew Michigan State was a great program, but experiencing the culture firsthand and seeing how much the coaches believe in me made a huge difference. It definitely moved them up on my list."
West will be visiting other programs. He is set to visit Arkansas, Tulane and Georgia Tech, who are all in his top seven.
