MSU Tabbed Finalist for Two Class of 2026 Prospects
Things continue to look up for Michigan State recruiting after the Spartans just landed their first scholarship commits of the spring.
On Monday, two class of 2026 prospects narrowed down their destinations to at least seven schools, with Michigan State included for both.
One is a recruit who comes off his official visit with the Spartans: wide receiver Elijah West of Tate High School (Florida).
West announced his top seven on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, the finalists being Michigan State, Arkansas, Troy, Tulane, Georgia Tech, Kansas State and South Alabama.
The prospect is rated a three-star by 247Sports, which has him ranked the No. 114 class of 2026 prospect in Florida and No. 168 wide receiver in his class.
According to MaxPreps, West recorded 584 yards on 42 receptions in 10 games last season.
West will announce his commitment on July 1.
The other recruit is three-star offensive lineman Adrian Hamilton of St. John's College in Washington, D.C.
Hamilton revealed his top five on Instagram on Monday. His finalists are Michigan State, Virginia, Pitt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
The 6-3, 295-pound lineman is ranked the No. 5 class of 2026 recruit in Washington, D.C. and the No. 82 interior offensive lineman in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
He was in East Lansing for an official visit on Tuesday and is announcing his commitment on Thursday.
Michigan State offered Hamilton less than two weeks ago.
These targets make for two more potential commits for Michigan State, which clearly made strong impressions.
We've said Michigan State needed to make the most of its official visits, and it's very clear that it has so far, especially with recent commits Braylon Hodge and Brayden Thomas both having visited this past weekend.
The outlook on Spartan football has turned in just a matter of days. And if the success that's been generated so far this month is any indication of what's to come, Michigan State could be in for a massive month of June.
And plenty of major visits still await.
Stay up to date with all our Michigan State recruiting coverage when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We're also on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.