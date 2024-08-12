EXCLUSIVE: Elite Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target Likes Spartans' Attitude
The Michigan State Spartans are targeting the 2026 class, a task made easier with the passing of the June 15 direct contact period date. There have been numerous names that stood out in the class, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Especially at safety.
The Spartans have been showing interest in blue-chip safeties in the class, such as Tennessee four-star Craig Tutt and Florida's Xavier Lherissee. Another Florida name defensive back is four-star CJ Hester. Hester is listed by 247Sports as a safety. He describes himself as a "tall, rangy corner."
"That won't back down from nobody," Hester told me. "I love competition and I make plays and I'm a ballhawk. And I come down and hit as well. I'm good in zone and man coverage."
Perhaps it was for those reasons that Hester was offered by Michigan State.
"It was safeties coach [Blue Adams] he had called me when I was at the Under Armour Camp. Ever since, almost like every week we will be talking, going over defense and I've been asking him how Michigan State was and how it was up there, they gotta get me up there and it I just felt comfortable talking with them. ... Coach Blue, he had talked to me and asked me how my family is and how life is doing and how I'm doing. Asking me how I like the game and the hitting part of the game.
"He offered me. ... He's a cool guy. I like his attitude. And he is from Florida so I like the way his attitude is and Florida is the best."
Hester said he wants to see a family-like atmosphere from the potential program that lands him. The Spartans have received high praise for cultivating that kind of environment under head coach Jonathan Smith.
"A program that's going to develop me to the next level, a program that feels like home. I want to feel comfortable with the coaches and that I have a place where I'm going to succeed at and after the NFL, after the football life," Hester said.
Hester is the No. 19 safety in the 247Sports Composite rankings and the No. 214 overall player.
