MSU Hosting Priority 3-Star WR on Campus

One receiver that's high on the Spartans' board will be on campus.

Michigan State will be hosting three-star East St. Louis (Ill.) wide receiver Ronnie Gomiller for a visit on Tuesday. Gomiller announced on Monday afternoon via social media that he would be visiting East Lansing, where he'll likely be able to take in one of Pat Fitzgerald's practices that will begin at 6:30 a.m. or so.

Gomiller To Visit Spartans

It appears this will be the first time Gomiller will get to check out MSU's campus in person. The Spartans currently appear to be the leaders in his recruitment, holding a crystal ball on 247Sports (Corey Robinson) and one prediction on Rivals (Allen Trieu).

There is still real competition for Gomiller, though. He has official visits set up with Utah and Cincinnati, as well as offers from Iowa, Kentucky, Arizona State, Indiana, Kansas State, and Maryland. Setting up an official visit will likely be the next step for Michigan State in its efforts to land a commitment.

More on Gomiller, WR Situation at MSU

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the opening day of MSU's football fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State has been recruiting Gomiller for a bit now. Retained wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins sent Gomiller an offer last June before the 2025 season. Gomiller is currently ranked No. 739 overall in the class of 2027. That puts him 88th among wide receivers and 26th among prospects from Illinois.

The current MSU wide receiver room is in an interesting spot right now. There are just a lot of unproven guys who will be filling the gaps left behind by Nick Marsh (transferred to Indiana) and Omari Kelly (ran out of eligibility) from last season. The Spartans' top returning receiver is Chrishon McCray , who at one point entered the transfer portal but eventually withdrew after catching 24 passes for 330 yards and three scores in 2025.

Nov 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Chrishon McCray (13) reacts after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Michigan State then added two receivers from the transfer portal, both of whom were backups at other Power Five schools. MSU added former Michigan wideout Fredrick Moore and former Notre Dame receiver KK Smith during the winter. Moore has 15 career catches for 160 yards and one touchdown. Smith has 11 career catches for 161 yards and two scores.

Also in the fold this season are Samson Gash and Rodney Bullard Jr. Landing Gash was one of Fitzgerald's first big recruiting victories as head coach, beating out Penn State for the speedy four-star's services. Bullard, who had five catches for 119 yards and one touchdown, is still awaiting approval from the NCAA for a waiver. He actually announced that he would be entering the portal back on Jan. 16, but is still with the team during spring ball.