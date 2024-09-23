EXCLUSIVE: Elite MSU Football Commit on Final Season Role
Michigan State Spartans 2025 wide receiver commit Braylon Collier dominated in his junior season at Perkins high school. He notched 80 receptions for 1,160 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns.
As one of the best wide receivers in the country and the state of Ohio, Collier receives a lot of attention from opposing defenses. It is for the same reason why Spartans wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins wanted Collier so badly in this recruiting cycle.
Now, in his final season at Perkins, the Spartan commits role has shifted a bit.
"This season I've been getting double, triple teamed, et cetera. So I'm really a decoy sometimes just to open up the other side of the field," Collier said. "We got a new quarterback this year, so I think he's done a great job stepping up into that role he's had some big shoes to fill. We've been getting some more guys involved, it's been great. We're really spreading the ball around the field more. It used to be just throwing to me a lot these past few seasons but now we are starting to spread it around to other people.
"It's really just great, opening up the field and giving other people opportunities. We're really being more dynamic than just having the one-person attack."
As for his mentality in his final season -- it hasn't changed.
"I want to play like I'm not committed anywhere, I like I still have no college looks," Collier said. "I always want to play with that chip on my shoulder. And really just prove everybody every single time I step onto that field whether it's practice, I want to practice how I play, I want to prove to everybody that I deserve to be where I'm at. ... I'm not at Michigan State yet, so I just want to focus on everything out here at home and make my town proud."
Collier had eight receptions for 177 yards and three touchdowns in his most recent contest against Bellevue this past Friday.
Collier has returned to Michigan State for a gameday visit against Prairie View, and he said the atmosphere was electric and did not disappoint.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.