EXCLUSIVE: Elite MSU Football Target on When It 'Clicked'
Michigan State 2026 prospect, four-star running back Shahn Alston, is one of the best players in his class. He is just outside of 247Sports' Top 100 rankings.
I spoke with Alston and his coach/father, Rahshahn. Alston has a lot of desirable traits. Running back coach Keith Bhonapha likes his vision as a ball carrier, his angry running style, his frame, and his contact point and posture. Alston is a blue-chip prospect, but he's also the right prospect.
Especially for this regime, looking to gain a recruiting foothold in Ohio and the greater Midwest as a whole.
In speaking with Rahshahn, he gave me insight into the moment he knew his son was special, more than just a cut above the rest in ability.
Here was the story:
"Going into his freshman year, I asked the wife, said, 'Hey where's Shahn at?' She said 'He's down at the park.' I said what is he doing at the park? She said 'He asked if he could go down to work out.' From that day on, it seemed like he just took on this whole different personality and it has taken off from there. I mean, he works out twice a day, whether it's running or lifting weights, doing calisthenics, stretching, stuff like that. He just started taking initiative on his own. He hasn't looked back and for me, as a dad, I'm like, 'Oh man, yeah, yes, it's about time!' Because this is the stuff I have been preaching to him all these years, and the fact that I don't have to say a word to him about anything related to football, it's like, 'Yes, he gets it now.'"
You can't coach the gifts that Alston has, but his work ethic is what will set him apart and carry him far in the game of football. When I spoke to Alston, I asked him about that story. He gave me his side of things.
Alston said the original dream was to go far in basketball. Yes, one of the best football players in the 2026 class had hoop dreams. But there was one problem -- he knew he wasn't going to the 6-foot-5 guy "jumping out the gym."
"One day I was really sitting back and deciding, 'What's the best chance for me to get into college for free?'" Alston said. "And I knew it was football because I was always good, just with my raw talent. So one day I decided I was gonna go all in on this and ever since that day it's been something every day, consistently every day. Whether it's stretching, or working out, or footwork drills. So one day it just clicked for me, I guess. Ever since then -- it's been a straight path."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.