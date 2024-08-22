EXCLUSIVE: Elite WR, MSU Football Target Validates What Jonathan Smith is Selling
Coach Jonathan Smith is trying to build something special at Michigan State. In doing so, he is dragging a program from the doldrums of the Mel Tucker era. He will do it on player development and pinpoint recruiting.
Smith and his meticulous staff have their prototypes. At the micro-level, traits and tools are set on a variable spectrum. Defensive coordinator Joe Rossi wants athletic linebackers who are long and comfortable in coverage. Running backs coach Keith Bhonapha likes speed, a nose for the endzone, good hands, a player that will, by all means, fall forward.
At the macro-level, there is a broad ideal for the Smith player: football intelligence, toughness, gym and film rat, a true-blue football player.
The micro and macro are the essential cogs to Smith's sales pitch, which is built on a combination of his past success and a bright future.
"They're always looking into your background and your approach," Smith said at Big Ten Football Media Days. "And not just myself, this staff and what they have been able to develop as individuals, as players developing and going to play at the highest level in the National Football League. From a program side, the approach and the day-to-day development on and off the field. What we deeply believe in and how we're going to do it at Michigan State. ... There is a lot to sell at Michigan State."
I recently spoke with a priority Smith target, 2026 wide receiver Mason James. James is the No. 174-ranked player in his class and the No. 30 wide receiver. He could possibly have the same Day 1 impact as a true freshman as Nick Marsh, a player that has difference-making ability at just 18 years old.
James gave the pitch from the Spartans, which echoed Smith's words.
"Definitely development and the start of something new," James said. "And how much [the Spartans] care about their players."
The Spartans are not afraid to acknowledge the struggle of the past few seasons. There is no sugar-coating with Smith. The program is undergoing a major upgrade to re-establish the Spartans as both a winning team and culture.
It's not just a pitch. Recruits like James are witnessing it.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.