EXCLUSIVE: How Elite MSU Football Target Measures the Interest
Four-star running back Shahn Alston is the No. 9 back in the entire 2026 recruiting class, out of Harvey High School in Ohio. He is also a recent Michigan State offeree.
The Spartans want to gain a big foothold in the state of Ohio, and the Midwest as a whole, and landing a blue-chip prospect like Alston would be huge. Especially for an offense that wants to establish the run and utilize versatile running backs.
Alston has 24 offers from the likes of Florida, Penn State, Wisconsin, USC, Missouri, and Auburn. He will likely pick up a whole lot more. Alston will go on a plethora of visits and here all of the pitches and selling points.
However, Alston, like many recruits of his high pedigree, can sort through what is real and what is not.
"I can tell if schools are really interested in me or interested because other schools are interested in me," Alston said. "So I can get those schools out the way immediately. After that, one of the three priorities for me is development, relationships, and life after football. I'll elaborate on life after football -- some programs take a little bit more initiative to really preach what they do for players outside of football, whether it's going to meet with business owners, CEOs, other networking opportunities. So that stuff really interests me, and especially when schools bring that up to me. I go off that. Relationships -- that's going to be my home for the next four years. I want the places for officials, and narrow it down to have my best relationships.
"And development, it's probably one of the most important things. If I go do where I am not getting developed, you know, that chance of me playing on Sundays is slim to none. So those three will help me determine which school I will go to. The official visits will be icing on the cake."
The Spartans have been straightforward with their intentions in recruiting, by all accounts I've heard. They do not sugarcoat or over-extend on promises. But they know and appreciate talent when they see it. Expect Alston to get the red carpet treatment should he visit on an official this spring.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation.
