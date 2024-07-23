EXCLUSIVE: How Top Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Commit is Envisioning Upcoming Weekend Visit
Three-star defensive lineman Derrick Simmons was Michigan State's 14th 2025 commit. The Frankenmuth native was a huge get for head coach Jonathan Smith, who is looking to reinstate the Spartans to the top of their state's recruiting.
Simmons' recruitment was one of several examples of this new staff's recruiting prowess. Simmons was targeted late, like cornerback commit Aydan West and offensive tackle Justin Bell, and all it took was an official visit to turn him onto the Green and White.
Now, Simmons is looking to go back to East Lansing again. He will be attending SpartanDawg Con this weekend, the Spartans football community event that brings together alumni, commits, players with offers, and even players without offers. I spoke with Simmons about it recently.
"I'm really excited to get back on campus and meet with the coaches again and also like, other Spartans that are going to be playing with me and also committing with me in that class," Simmons said. "I'm not entirely sure what is going to be happening, but I'm excited for it, it's another opportunity I get to go down there."
Simmons said that the communication with Michigan State has not waivered, even since his commitment.
"Immediately afterwards it was everyone sending congrats, 'I'm happy to have you.' The further we've gotten away from it, it hasn't been like crazy but of course I still have communicated with Coach [Legi Suiaunoa], some like recruiting stuff. I don't know, but like I got sent a little graphic that like has me in NCAA 25 just like a cool little thing. They still contact me, it's a great time," Simmons said. "It's changed from being more of the recruiting type of pitch to just more of a welcoming, trying to make you feel like it's your home type of thing."
Simmons hopes to get a feeling of "togetherness" from his visit to East Lansing this weekend.
"Not only recruits, but also the large amount of alum that are going to be there. It's exciting to me, I think that's how it should feel when I'm there," Simmons said. "That's how I'm envisioning it, at least."
