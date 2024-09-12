EXCLUSIVE: Inside a Game Between Two Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Commits
Michigan State head coach Jonathan Smith wants to maintain his recruiting pipeline in the West, specifically the coast. The key to the west and the west coast is, of course, the Football Republic of California.
The Spartans offered 41 Californian recruits from the 2025 class, the second-most behind Florida. California leads the 2026 class, with 39 offers.
Speaking with recruits from California, the football community comes off as one great big small town. Recruits are familiar with each other and their schools despite some of the greatest geographical difference you can find in high school football.
So when I spoke to two 2025 Spartan commits from California, quarterback Leo Hannan and interior offensive lineman Drew Nichols, found out that Nichols' Murrieta Valley would play Hannan's Servite in Week 2 of their seasons. The game went in favor of Servite, a 37-17 score.
"It was cool playing against Leo," Nichols said. "Shaking hands at the end and then talking to him afterward, taking some pictures. It was nice just to hear from and hear what his plans are, whether he's going early or staying the full year and how he's doing with his team. Nice to talk high school for a little bit."
What Nichols thought of Hannan's performance? He didn't see much of it.
"After we finish a series, we go back and watch film right away," Nichols said. "We have TVs on the sideline. But what I did see from him after we watched the film, he's a really mobile guy and it seems like he has a good IQ and he can really make good plays on the run. He has a lot of potential, for sure. I can see why he's ranked so high."
Nichols could very well be blocking for Hannan someday, a prospect that Nichols said was "pretty cool."
I spoke with Hannan before the game, who said the two talked a little bit before the game.
"We were making jokes and stuff, I mean he was ready to go," Hannan said. "He was like, 'Man your defense is tough to practice for and scout against,' I'm like yeah, I go against those guys every day and I kind of said the same thing to him. They got some scrappy guys on their defense. He'll be prepared man, I'm not worried about him. Our defense is, he's a beast."
Hannan is the No. 40-ranked recruit and California and Nichols is No. 102.
