EXCLUSIVE: Top MSU Football Commit Gives Insight to Staff's Values
Three-star offensive lineman Drew Nichols was a key commitment to the Michigan State Spartans' 2025 recruiting class. The 6-foot-5, 270-pound interior offensive lineman is athletic and smart and offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has a lot to work with.
Nichols is the No. 96 interior offensive lineman in the country and the Spartans had to beat out numerous Power 5 programs to land the prospect. Nichols' recruitment was led by Michalczik, whom Nichols was fond of from the start.
Now, the second West Coast commit in head coach Jonathan Smith's 2025 class is a senior at Murrieta Valley High School, playing his final high school season. His commitment over the summer has eased the stress.
Nichols told me that Michalczik said to focus on his team and representing his community as opposed to giving the prospect homework for his future time with the Green and White. Nichols said Michalczik has been encouraging whenever they speak.
"He's a genuine guy. When I was on my official visit, I could really tell he was a genuine coach," Nichols said. "And I can really see myself getting coached by him, because I feel like if you support the person, than everything else is going to come with it. Like if he's trying to make a genuine connection coach to player, and it's really special. It's really cool and I respect it a lot. It's nice that he's respecting high school ball even though he's an offensive line coach at Michigan State and this is a huge deal."
Michalczik's care substantiates what Nichols told me back in May, just a month before he committed to the Spartans.
"It was mostly just like, the culture of the school and just how beautiful the location was," Nichols said. "And you know, I also love [offensive line coach Jim Michalczik]. Coach M is a great coach; I love the culture there, it's beautiful. So many trees. The business school is really good and that's kind of aligning with what I want to do. I just had a really good time, I liked the guys there. And it just looks like something I want to be a part of."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
