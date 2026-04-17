3 Positions To Watch in MSU's Upcoming Spring Showcase

The first round of practices of the Pat Fitzgerald era at Michigan State are almost complete.

Saturday is MSU's " Spring Showcase ," which is set for noon ET at Spartan Stadium. Each team gets 15 spring practices each year. This will be practice No. 15 and the only one open to the public. These are a few things that I will be keeping an eye on:

Offensive Line Combinations

Michigan State's Trent Fraley, right, and Ben Murawski participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a few reasons this won't be a full-fledged "spring game," and some bumps on the offensive line are one of them. Even though that room isn't at full strength, it'll be interesting to see which five guys the team has out there during its "move the ball" scrimmage of about 75 plays.

The Spartans rebuilt their offensive line in the transfer portal this offseason. UConn offensive tackle transfer Ben Murawski , the projected left tackle, was Michigan State's top-ranked transfer addition at 204th overall, per On3 .

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; North Dakota State Bison center Trent Fraley (63) hikes the ball in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Other portal additions include Georgia Southern offensive tackle transfer Robert Wright Jr. , North Dakota State center transfer Trent Fraley , and South Carolina guard transfer Nick Sharpe .

MSU's top returners are offensive tackles Conner Moore and Rustin Young . It will be interesting to see if anyone got shifted over a spot, even if it's because of health issues.

Defensive Back Hierarchy

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Another big question to be answered is where many of the defensive backs stand. Iowa State transfer Tre Bell will almost certainly be repping with the ones at cornerback, but someone else has to fill in the other gap, with Charles Brantley being limited.

Louisiana Tech transfer Michael Richard is the favorite to start at nickel. At safety, it'll probably be Nikai Martinez , but that other safety spot might be a battle between Aveon Grose and Maine transfer Devin Vaught .

Gauging RB Depth Chart

Michigan State's Cam Edwards looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are a lot of interesting options in the Spartans' backfield. UConn transfer Cam Edwards is the heavy favorite to be RB1, but it's a virtual free-for-all behind him. Brandon Tullis is back, but Iowa transfer Jaziun Patterson and Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish can both also compete to be RB2.

It goes even deeper than that. Jace Clarizio and Zion Gist both help fill out the room, but kick return specialist Kenneth Williams , who transferred in from Nebraska, also is repping with the backs. How these guys run and what order they go in will be a very interesting clue as to where they all stand.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images