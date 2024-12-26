EXCLUSIVE: Intriguing 2026 Target Reveals Thoughts on MSU
On paper, Michigan State seems like a good fit for 2026 tight end Luke Sorenson. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end is young for his class and already has a Division I tight end's frame. Sorenson is a big-time destroyer when it comes to blocking in the run game and he is honing the route-running ability.
He would fit in the Spartans' vertical attack.
Michigan State has the added advantage of landing Sorenson's teammate and Servite quarterback, Leo Hannan. He just signed in early December. Sorenson's sister, Paige, is on Michigan State's rowing team. He said that her input would play a factor in his eventual decision, such as whether or not he is a fit for East Lansing.
The tight end also told me he would love to link up with Hannan again at the college level. It would be an incredible story for sure. With official visit season looming for Sorenson, he gave me a few things he will be keying on when he takes a visit in the spring.
What he listed was not surprising for a player with elite work ethic.
"I want a program that's going to develop me, first of all," Sorenson told me. "I'm a young player -- I just turned 16; I should be a 2027 right now, maybe a 2028, but I just turned 16, and so I'm still new to football, I'm still a young kid and have time to grow. So I want a program that's going to develop me to be the best player I can be. ... Whoever can make good tight ends, work me in the weight room, help me with my routes. I want a school that has a good education because, at some point, football can end whenever, you never know when you've played your last snap, so you want a school that's going to set you up later in life.
"Then, I just want a school that is a good culture, a big thing for me is team comaraderie, so I want a team that when we go out to play we're going to war."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.