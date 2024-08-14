EXCLUSIVE: Jonathan Smith, MSU Football Target Names Key Difference With New Staff
Under Coach Jonathan Smith, the Michigan State Spartans are looking to rebuild the recruiting pipeline in the Midwest and most importantly, at home. The Spartans have seven commits from Michigan in the 2025 class, but they are also looking ahead to the future.
Smith's staff is about building connections and perpetuating the family environment on the recruiting trail. Recent 2025 commit LaRue Zamorano, for example, had been scouted since the eighth grade by cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin. Recruited since his freshman year.
The Spartans are already looking to build a connection with 2028 quarterback prospect Donald Tabron II. Tabron looks to be the real deal and he will likely make his high school debut for Detroit Cass Tech at the end of the month.
The 2024 home opener against Florida Atlantic is one of the ways the Spartans are endearing themselves to future, long-term targets. Among the many unofficial visitors will be 2027 offensive lineman Braden Chaffin, a University of Detroit Jesuit prospect.
I spoke with Chaffin, who told me he had visited the Spartans' now-infamous home opener against Central Michigan last season. That was with Mel Tucker's staff. Chaffin told me about the differences he noticed between the two regimes.
"This year, I feel that this new coaching staff is more focused on the recruits," Chaffin said. "Last year when I was up there for the game against Central Michigan, they kind of just walked around and shook everybody's hands. I mean, I know they were on short time because they had a game and everything. But I feel like this coaching staff is more about bringing more younger guys so they can help coach and get up to the next level."
Just entering his sophomore high school season, Chaffin already possesses a frame that will fit the measurables for just about every college coach, considering his age. Chaffin is 6-foot-5, 255 pounds. He is listed as an interior offensive lineman by 247Sports, but when I spoke to the recruit, he told me he was going to be playing right tackle this season.
Fitting, given his size. Chaffin is managing all of the pressure that comes with receiving attention from Power 4 schools just entering his sophomore season. It shouldn't be too difficult for a prospect who was receiving attention before he even played a high school snap.
"You know, I'm just taking it one step at a time," Chaffin said. "Just trying to get better every day, control what I can control."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
