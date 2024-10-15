EXCLUSIVE: Keep an Eye on Recent MSU Football Offer
2025 Lufkin safety Evan Young has only been in contact with the Michigan State Spartans for a short period of time. Late in this 2025 cycle, receiving an offer from a major Big Ten conference school stood out to the prospect.
Prior to the Spartans' offer, Young had offers from Louisiana, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, University of Texas-El Paso, Texas State, University of Texas-San Antonio, and Texas Southern. The 6-foot, 180-pound defensive back might have the potential to be a hidden gem of this class.
Safeties coach Blue Adams has a sharp eye for personnel evaluation, and he is a world-class developer of versatile defensive backs as well. If he is offering Young, he surely sees something in the prospect.
This Spartans staff is to be trusted on the recruiting trail. Head coach Jonathan Smith is a methodical, pragmatic coach and so is his staff. They know exactly what they want for their prototypical Spartan. They want IQ, ball skills, and toughness.
One can guess that Young certainly has those traits.
Young describes his game as aggressive. He can be a downhill thumper and he can play the ball in the air. Young is aggressive in that aspect, too. He told me he wants to work on his coverage skills and speed for college, where everything will be heightened -- size, speed, strength, and route running.
When I spoke to Young, he seemed excited about the offer. He told me about the moment he received it.
"It was crazy. I was in a room with my coaches and then [Blue Adams] told me," Young said. "Over the phone, he told me that he wanted to give me a full-ride scholarship, and I just looked at my coaches and smiled. They were waiting on this call, and so when we got it finally they were excited, smiling. Just hugged them all, hugged my mom. She was there also. Just a real exciting moment, I just feel like what I worked for, you know, it's paying off. Just gotta keep working."
Young said he is not getting complacent and wants more. Playing in one of the gold mines of high school football recruiting, it is not out of the question that the Spartans' offer could bring more attention to Young as a prospect. Getting more offers is not out of the question.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
