EXCLUSIVE: Spartans' Late Offer Discusses Recruitment, MSU Coach
It is never too late to target a recruit.
Until the ink is dry on signing day, any recruit is fair game. Count on this Michigan State staff to put that theory to the test. Jonathan Smith and Co. have offered several 2025 prospects late into this cycle, showing that they are never out of the fight and always on the hunt for talent.
It is also very telling about the prospects themselves -- they might be committed, or overlooked, but regardless, the Spartans are willing to put in the late effort amidst their season, and while they try to establish themselves with the 2026 and 2027 classes, even beyond into 2028.
2025 safety Evan Young is from the football-rich state of Texas, where three and four-star talent seems to grow on trees. The Lufkin native has a 6-foot, 180-pound frame, and his seven offers, besides his recent Michigan State are from Louisiana, North Texas, Prairie View A&M, University of Texas-El Paso, Texas State, University of Texas-San Antonio, and Texas Southern.
The Spartans are his first major-level college football/Power 4 offer. The relationship has only been a few weeks old, from when coaches and assistants began reaching out to Young. Young has been in contact with safeties coach Blue Adams, whom he has taken a liking to.
"He is straight-forward, he gonna tell you how it is," Young said. "Great guy, real funny. He just seems like a genuine person, a genuine coach. He tells me about all the places he done coached and where he got to, he is a great coach."
The Spartans are Young's biggest offer, but it won't change anything too much in this recruiting process for the recruit.
"It just makes me feel good to know that a Big Ten school believes in me," Young said. "They were able to throw me that offer, makes me want to go harder. Makes me want to get more."
Young could be a gem and the Spartans' offer shows it. He is an aggressive safety that attacks the ball carrier and attacks the ball in the air. He wants to improve his coverage and his speed so he can get used to guarding the burners at the college level.
Keep an eye on Young's recruitment.
