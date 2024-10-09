EXCLUSIVE: MSU Hoops Target Gives Insight Into Upcoming Decision
The Michigan State Spartans are looking to land commitment No. 1 from the 2025 class. Head coach Tom Izzo has taken some losses through the cycle -- numerous five-stars have had Michigan State in the mix.
Close, but no cigar.
That could very well change on Thursday, October 10. South Lakes High School star Jordan Scott, a 2025 four-star forward, will be making a decision. Media will be there, his family, friends, coaches, a who's who of the young player's life.
It will come down to three schools: Michigan State, Virginia Tech and Maryland.
Unlike the previous prospects who chose other schools recently, there is a Crystal Ball for Scott. Two, actually. And they all point to the Spartans. On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Spartans a 93.8 percent chance to land Scott.
247Sports' Justin Thind among two other experts, all predict Scott to choose the green and white. That includes a Terrapins insider, too.
I spoke with the prospect earlier this summer and I caught up with him to discuss his recent Spartans visit (his last visit of the cycle, which could be telling). We also discussed those pesky Crystal Balls.
Scott said he is keeping his decision, which he has made, under wraps. He said he did not tell 247Sports the decision.
Scott did, however, give me insight into what his non-negotiables are for the three finalists that could secure his commitment.
"I would probably say a place that's going to work me," he said. "I'm a big guy on hard work, so I don't want to go to a place that's going to push me, help me be a better player and help me be a better person off the court as well. I think another thing that is a non-negotiable is that they have to have good food.
Fair enough.
Scott said his official visit to Michigan State went really well. He was able to witness the Izzone Campout and Midnight Madness, all of the hallmark traditions of Spartans basketball.
Scott is a cerebral and gritty player who can move the ball and score at all three levels, but his three-point shot might be what separates him from other athletic forwards.
