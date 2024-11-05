EXCLUSIVE: MSU Making Up Ground With TE Target?
Michigan State's new staff has worked endlessly to establish a foothold in the Midwest after the Mel Tucker era just about severed every recruiting pipeline they had. Tucker's goal was to make the Spartans an SEC-level recruiting power. That goal was lost in spades.
Head coach Jonathan Smith made it his mission to bring the Spartans' recruiting presence back within their home state and the surrounding region. So far, he and his talented staff of recruiters have made good on that goal.
However, when one regime takes over another, the previous regime's recruits might fall to the wayside a bit. Especially as the new staff settles in and turns to their original targets from their prior schools. Often, the staff will keep the previous staff's targets on their radar. Even maintain offers.
2026 tight end Cole Albers, a Minster, Ohio product, was originally courted by the Tucker regime. Smith's staff came in, and that interest seemed to be lacking. Now, the relationship is being rebuilt between the Spartans and Albers. He was just in attendance for the Indiana game.
"It's a great place, great game," Albers told me of his visit. "They treated me amazing, the hospitality was great. The seats were amazing. Fun place to be at."
The visit was crucial for setting the "building blocks" to build up the connection, Albers said.
For Albers, it will be all about communication from here on out. The Spartans seem interested and it will be imperative for them to maintain consistent communication with Albers. Some of his top offers, like Toledo, Cincinnati, and Miami (Ohio), all have maintained good contact with Albers.
The 6-foot-7, 220-pound tight end brings a lot of intrigue with his basketball background and strong blocking ability. Typically, tight ends with his frame wouldn't be asked to do the blocking he does, so they are in for a rude awakening when they get to the next level.
With Albers, that part of the game is already honed. Coupled with his athletic ability, it would be very wise for the Spartans to make Albers a top priority. Most importantly, recruit him like one. This staff is far too good to let Albers get away.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
