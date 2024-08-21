EXCLUSIVE: One of the Best Safeties in the Country Sounds Off On Recruiting Rankings, MSU Football
As Michigan State's new staff under Coach Jonathan Smith gets settled in, they will begin taking bigger swings on the recruiting trail. Right now, it is about regaining their footholds in their home state and the Midwest. It is about maintaining valuable ties to West Coast recruiting.
Looking ahead to the 2026 and 2027 classes, you will see a trend of the Spartans going for big game. Four-star and five-star players on their radar. The commitment to pursuing that talent is there, too.
The 2027 class is a long way off -- not until next June will the Spartans be able to contact recruits directly. One prospect the Spartans will keep their eyes on is Georgia blue-chip safety Adryan Cole. Cole is one of the best in the country, with offers from Georgia, Auburn, Penn State, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Ole Miss. He has an offer from the Spartans, too, by way of Spartans defensive coordinator Joe Rossi.
"When I seen them, it was a great talk. [It was great] coming across them, I'd say," Cole told me. "Rossi said he liked my game, liked how versatile I am, how I get the ball out of the air, my physical ability."
Cole agrees with Rossi. He said that he likes Rossi, noting his "great energy."
"Seems like he gets along well with his players," Cole said.
Cole feels he got slighted by the recruiting rankings. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound safety said he should be the No. 1 safety in the class and a Top 10 player. Right now, Cole is No. 4 and No. 45, respectively, per 247Sports. Part of his goals for this season is to make MaxPreps' All-America team and earn recognition as the best safety in the country.
Cole said he has visited Georgia a bunch of times and it feels like home in Athens. As a Georgia native, there is no question that the Bulldogs will have more than just Kirby Smart's national championship prestige to use as a lure.
The Spartans have plenty of time to sell themselves to Cole. Cole's season at Pace Academy began this past Friday. He dislocated his shoulder in the second quarter, he told me. He did not play the rest of the game and he said he will likely miss their upcoming contest as well.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
