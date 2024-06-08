EXCLUSIVE: Priority Michigan State, Jonathan Smith OL Target Houston Kaahaaina-Torres Recaps Official Visit
The May 31 weekend kickstarted the official visit season for head coach Jonathan Smith and the Michigan State Spartans.
So far, it has been fruitful -- the Spartans secured their sixth commit of the 2025 class in three-star wide receiver Braylon Collier, who was one of the nine visitors. After the visit, Brad Fitzgibbon, a three-star defensive lineman, solidified the Spartans in his top three teams.
One of the visitors that weekend was three-star offensive lineman Houston Kaahaaina-Torres, of Honolulu, Hawaii. Kaahaaina-Torres' flight was long, but he said his visit went "really well."
"It was kind of good to see the old staff again along with meeting the new staff," Kaahaaina-Torres told Spartan Nation. "It's good to talk to the prior Oregon State staff, since I already had a good relationship with them. And kinda getting to know the other Michigan State staff that stayed with them ... It was good to hear what they thought of each other, and like what their goals and aspirations are for the upcoming season. Overall, it's just a really beautiful place. It was a really beautiful place to be. They had really good food, along with really good and passionate players that I got to meet."
Freshman brothers and offensive lineman Charlton and Mercer Luniewski were Kaahaaina-Torres' hosts during the weekend. The prospect said he and fellow 2025 offensive lineman Darius Afalava, who happens to be a friend of Kaahaaina-Torres, were taken on a tour by the Luniewskis.
"They kinda just took us around Michigan State and kinda showed me what they do for fun, which is kinda cruise around the streets. It was pretty nice, we got to meet a bunch of new people, we kinda spent our time playing in an arcade, so we enjoyed our time there with that," said Kaahaaina-Torres.
Kaahaaina-Torres is the 26th-ranked interior offensive lineman in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. He is the second-ranked prospect in Hawaii. Kaahaaina-Torres told Spartan Nation that he considers his top teams to be the teams he has scheduled official visits with. Along with Michigan State, those teams include Nebraska, Utah, and Arizona State.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
