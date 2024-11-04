EXCLUSIVE: Rising Michigan ATH Sounds Off on MSU
The Michigan State Spartans are building roads within their own state and regaining ground lost from the Mel Tucker era. Perhaps one of the most impressive feats this young Jonathan Smith staff has accomplished so far is the outreach to the Mitten State's talent.
Perhaps the one position the Spartans haven't targeted heavily within their own state is cornerback. Cornerbacks coach Demetrice Martin is very particular about what he wants from his players -- long, athletic, physical corners. One who fits that bill is 2026 Port Huron Northern athlete Amir Morelan.
Morelan caught the eye of the Spartans and he has been one of their top priorities in this class. He was just re-offered by Martin. I spoke with the 2026 corner prospect, who said that he was first given a partial offer before his play spoke for itself.
"They wanted to see how I would develop over the season," Morelan said. "And I sent them my midseason film, and [Martin] had gotten back with me later at 4:30, 5 o'clock in the morning. He said, 'Call or text me when you're up.' I called him, and he just told me that I had a full-ride scholarship, a home with the Spartans, if I wanted."
For Morelan, the feeling was one of pure excitement. East Lansing isn't far from home and he has a sister that attends Michigan State. He says it is "definitely" one of his top choices.
Morelan said that his leadership on and off the field is what makes him special. His physicality and playmaking ability are up there, too. Morelan gave insight into what he is looking for in a program. Implications are looking good for the Spartans.
"Leadership, how people lead the team and the people around the program," Morelan said. "I ask around about people, the coaches, how they feel about them."
Under Smith, the Spartans are free to be themselves, and there is a cultivated family environment, a connectedness unlike most major college programs. The Spartans want grit and leadership from their players, and they pride themselves on a blue-collar mentality.
Morelan has five offers, including those from Penn State and West Virginia.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
