EXCLUSIVE: Class of 2027 TE Recaps Visit to Michigan State
The Michigan State Spartans have many talented recruits that they are targeting in the 2027 recruiting class, as they have offered and been in contact with many recruits through the visits that some of these talented prospects have already taken.
One of the recruits who started to build a relationship with the Michigan State Spartans' staff, as he just wrapped up an unofficial visit. That recruit is 2027 prospect and standout Sam Faniel. Faniel is a 2027 tight end who is recruited by many schools such as Alabama, Auburn, and Michigan State.
Faniel caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI following the visit to East Lansing.
"The visit went really good; I loved the campus and all of the facilities that they had to offer," Faniel said.
The talented recruit had the chance to catch up with the Michigan State staff, including coach Brian Wozniak, who is the tight ends coach and the recruiting coordinator for the Spartans. He detailed more.
"I spoke with Coach Wozniak, as he was the coach who showed me around campus, Coach Legi (Suiaunoa), as well as Coach (Jonathan) Smith," Faniel said. "They all greeted me with hospitality, and it was great talking to them. They all told me how glad they were to have me there."
The prospect is looking forward to his next steps in his recruitment, as he is planning his next wave of visits that will take place in the season during the fall.
"My next step is to start taking my visits and plan game day visits," Faniel said.
Overall, the visiting process can be a huge make or break for the programs that look to build a top class. Luckily for the Spartans, they get many of the best players in the country to join their class thanks to visiting in their recruiting process. Getting a guy like Faniel is extremely key to the process as a whole.
"I loved Michigan State; it was a great campus, everyone there welcomed me, I loved everything about it," Faniel said.
The Spartans will now turn their focus to the official visits that begin on Friday, as they will be hosting many of their top prospects in the country, along with one of their top QB targets in the 2027 recruiting class.
Stay up to date on Michigan State football news when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and feel free to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Be sure to also like and share our content when you follow us on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.