Previewing Notable Official Visits for MSU This Weekend
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the most successful teams in the month of June as the official visits continue to ramp up. During the month of June, the Spartans have already landed six commits.
They have landed Brayden Thomas after flipping from Iowa State, Christopher Knauls Jr., Eliyjah Caldwell-Hardy, KJ Deriso, Cory House, and their second-highest-rated commit in the class, according to 247Sports, Braylon Hodge.
Michigan State just had a very successful weekend after hosting many of its top targets in the class. The players it hosted were Charles Belser, Nehemiah Kolone, Zachary Washington, TJ "Truth" Umenyiora, Knauls, Tyson Sanford and Caldwell-Hardy.
The Spartans will have another important weekend, as this time they will be hosting many offensive targets, after a long-stretch of successful defensive additions.
Let's look at some notable visitors for this upcoming weekend:
Three-Star OL Khalief Canty Jr.
Canty is a talented offensive tackle who resides in the state of Michigan and is one of the top prospects inside the state lines. He ranks as the eighth-best prospect in the state, according to 247Sports, and holds offers from schools such as Missouri and North Carolina, which are the two main competitors for the in-state target.
Three-Star WR Samson Gash
Gash is currently looking at Michigan State, Cincinnati and West Virginia. Gash is the son of Sam Gash, who played fullback at Penn State, played in multiple Pro Bowls and was an NFL coach for seven seasons. The father of the 2026 recruit is now retired from coaching, as his son is set to visit many schools.
Three-Star ATH Joey Caudill (Committed)
Caudill has been committed to the Spartans since January and hasn't shown any signs of de-committing. He recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to preview his visit.
"I’m really excited to get a full tour of campus and the buildings on campus," Caudill said. "I’m also very excited to get to put on the Green and White."
Three-Star LB Adam Shaw
Shaw just decommitted from Rutgers, and the Spartans are back in the running for his commitment. He is a legacy prospect, the son of former Spartan offensive lineman Scott Shaw.
