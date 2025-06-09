EXCLUSIVE: '27 TE From Virginia Previews His Michigan State Visit
The Michigan State Spartans have many 2027 recruits on their board already, as they are hopeful to get many of them on campus for a visit. One who has already confirmed a visit is 2027 tight end Sam Faniel.
Faniel is a three-star tight end, per 247Sports, from Benedictine High School in Richmond, Virginia. Along with Michigan State, the Virginia prospect holds offers from many schools, including Florida State, Richmond, Old Dominion and Marshall, among others.
Prior to his visit on Monday, the talented prospect caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"First, the offer from Michigan State was a blessing because they offered me early in my recruiting process and have brought me a lot of attention," Faniel said.
Spartans tight ends coach Brian Wozniak is the coach that Faniel is expecting to build a relationship with during his visit, as well as another very key coach on the Spartans' staff.
"I'm looking forward to building a relationship with Coach Wozniak as he would be my position's coach, and Coach Legi (Suiaunoa) (defensive line coach), as we are both Polynesian and have similar backgrounds because of that."
No specific school has started to stand out just yet, as the talented tight end from Virginia confirms that any school that offers him an opportunity holds a special place in his recruitment early on.
"Every school is a choice for me. I am thankful for every school that has offered me and is willing to give me an opportunity to be a part of their team," Faniel said.
Many players can come to mind when people think about Michigan State, but a former wide receiver (who later transferred out) comes to mind for the talented tight end.
"When I think of Michigan State, the first thing that comes to mind is Keon Coleman because he was one of the few people I watched as a dual-sport athlete, showing me that it was possible to play both sports in college," Faniel said.
The Michigan State Spartans are a top-five program in his recruitment, even before the visit, and will have their chance to make a difference on Monday, as he plans for them to remain in the top five.
