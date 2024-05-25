EXCLUSIVE: Spartan 2025 OL Target Nolan Davenport Discusses Transition From Tight End
Three-star offensive lineman Nolan Davenport is a 6-foot-6, 260-pound recruit from Massillon Washington High School. Davenport is one of the best offensive linemen in the Midwest. Davenport has offers from top Big Ten programs like Michigan State, Wisconsin, and Penn State.
Davenport didn't start off playing offensive tackle. In fact, he didn't even play the position until last season.
"After my sophomore season, I played tight end, and my head coach called me into his office and he said, 'Nolan, I think you could be a great tackle or offenisve lineman, just think about it. It's just a thought.' And I said I'm open to anything and as our summer went on, I was still at tight end but I was working with the offensive lineman, kind of 50/50," Davenport told Spartan Nation. "Then unfortunately, our left tackle got hurt, so they needed me to step up and play [offensive] line. And I'd say it went pretty well ... I fell in love with offensive line, I think I love it more than tight end. I think I'm better at it, to be honest ... obviously everyone wants to get the ball but [what] I just like about offensive line is being able to dominate someone every play."
The transition from tight end has looked seamless on Davenport's part. He is the No. 30 tackle in the country, per 247Sports, after all. Davenport has remained one of Ohio's top players, No. 12 in the state. However, Davenport feels there are still some adjustments make before he goes to the next level.
"Playing offensive line for only one year, I definitely just want to improve on the little basic techniques, especially my pass [protection]," Davenport said. "I played tight end really my whole life so I never learned how to pass protect, and I think just getting a better football IQ from an offensive line standpoint is something I would like to improve on as well."
Davenport said when he played tight end, he was more of a blocking tight end than a receiver.
Davenport's new home is offensive tackle -- and with an 89 grade from 247Sports -- he is nearly a four-star. After just one year at the position -- Davenport's ceiling is high.
