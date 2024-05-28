EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 OL Target Nolan Davenport Discusses What He Likes In a School, First Offer
The Michigan State Spartans are recruiting heavily in the Midwest, and lately, they have been tied to Ohio. Offensive lineman Nolan Davenport stands out among the talented Ohio recruits the Spartans are targeting.
Hailing from the football-rich town of Massillon, Ohio, Davenport quickly found himself on the radars of top schools when he transitioned from tight end to the offensive line his junior year.
The 6-foot-6, 260-pound recruit is the No. 12 player in Ohio and the No. 30 offensive lineman in the 2025 class, per 247Sports. Davenport is set to visit Michigan State on June 14, and 247Sports has the Spartans listed as one of the teams Davenport is favoring.
Davenport spoke to Spartan Nation about what he likes in a potential program.
"[That] I have a feeling my coach -- my position coach and my head coach, would have my back, and that they're going to pour everything they have into me, to be the best not only football player, but man as well. And just about being all around," Davenport said. "Going out to see all these spring practices was great because you got see how each coach interacts with their players, [who] I would say matches with me -- obviously every coach wants the players to get better, but when the players also, like that mutual respect that they want to get better to and like, they take it upon themselves -- the players -- to work extra hard. Like that kind of culture, that brotherhood, kind of, is what resonates with me."
Michigan State offered Davenport in February. It was not his first offer -- though his first offer had Spartan ties. Pitt, led by former Spartan defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi, first offered Davenport in November 2022.
"I was shocked, I had no clue it was coming," Davenport said. "It was so surreal, obviously it felt amazing, you know. I really had just focused on trying to even start, I wasn't even trying to get recruited at that point, so yeah it was just amazing. I am so blessed."
Davenport is showing interest in Michigan State, Missouri, Penn State, and Wisconsin, per 247Sports.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
