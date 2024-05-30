EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 Target Brennan Johnson Discusses Father and Brother's Part in Recruiting Process
Highland Springs High School's Brennan Johnson is a three-star 2025 recruit, per 247Sports, and the No. 27 player in the state of Virginia. Johnson is a target for the Michigan State Spartans, who offered him on May 21. Safeties coach Blue Adams is recruiting Johnson, who is undergoing a transition from linebacker to safety and nickel for his senior year.
Johnson's coach and father, Loren, played defensive back at Virginia Tech for College Football Hall of Fame coach Frank Beamer. The recruitment of Loren Johnson took place in the 1990s, a far different era from today's recruiting. Loren Johnson had to use the recruitment of Braylon, Brennan Johnson's older brother who currently plays at Virginia Tech, to learn about how things work in the modern recruiting era.
"When we go to schools, he would just know things to look for, big things," Brennan Johnson said in an interview with Spartan Nation. "Like for me right now, one of the most important things is the strength and conditioning staff. A lot of people don't understand that when you get on campus, you're going to spend the most of your time with the strength and conditioning staff. So it's like, little things like that. Very little details that help shape out where you wanna go and different things like that. So I think it's just the small details he picked up from my brother's recruiting process to help me now."
Loren Johnson is playing a part in his son's transition to defensive back as well. Brennan Johnson said they watch practice cut-ups and break down the tape of former All-Pro safety Ed Reed, analyzing how and why he plays each play. Brennan Johnson said he is still working on "small things" like reading the field from the safety position.
He said the shift to defensive back has extended his decision window.
Last season, as a linebacker, Brennan Johnson earned Virginia Class 6 Defensive Player of the Year honors. He registered 120 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, four sacks and three forced fumbles. Johnson played a big part in Highland Springs' 13-2 run to the state finals, where they would fall short to Woodbridge, 42-34.
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.