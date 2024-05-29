EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 Target Brennan Johnson Discusses Preparing for Position Switch
2025 recruit Brennan Johnson is a three-star former linebacker transitioning to defensive back -- safety and nickel -- for his senior season.
The move has thrown a curveball into Johnson's recruitment -- he is holding off on making a decision on schools because there could be more options when he gets a few games at the new position under his belt. Johnson's father, Loren, played defensive back for legendary coach Frank Beamer at Virginia Tech in the 1990s -- his brother Braylon currently plays for Virginia Tech. Johnson said he is a step ahead of learning the position.
"I would really say it is in my blood," Johnson told Spartan Nation. "All throughout me playing linebacker, he had me train as a defensive back. So, you can move like a defensive back and also play linebacker -- that's very essential, you know, because if you're able to cover and then you're also able to tackle and stuff like that's A1. But during this transition this year, he just gave me small tips and pointers ... since I've already been training as a [defensive back], it's helped me, but it's very small things like reading the field and different things like that. So we'll sit down and we'll watch practice cut-ups."
Practice tape is not all the Johnson watches to study the position of safety. He studies looks to the best player to play the position, and treats the tape as a veritable instruction manual.
"My favorite safety is Ed Reed," Davenport said. "We'll sit there and watch cut-ups of Ed Reed, breaking down what he did in this play, and why he did it, and things like that. So when I'm in a situation this season, I'll be ready. Just different things like that."
The decision for Johnson's switch from linebacker to safety was a direct cause of his measurables. Johnson was about 170 pounds, per his estimate, as a ninth grader. The schools interested in him were frothing at the bit for his growth spurt and potential as a linebacker.
The growth spurt never came, according to Johnson. His frame is 6-foot, 200 pounds -- what he calls a "safety body."
Johnson is the No. 27 player in Virginia, per 247Sports.
Michigan State has offered Johnson. The Spartans had recruited his brother, too.
