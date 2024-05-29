EXCLUSIVE: Spartans 2025 Target Nolan Davenport Discusses Visits, Program Culture
Nolan Davenport is a three-star offensive lineman from Massillon Washington High School, per 247Sports, though an 89 grade has him on the border of four-star prestige. Davenport is the No. 30 offensive lineman in the 2025 class and No. 12 player in his home state of Ohio.
Davenport has an official visit with Michigan State scheduled for June 14. He also has visits scheduled for Wisconsin, Penn State, and Missouri. Davenport said his visits will be vital for helping him narrow down his top schools. When it comes to official visits that Davenport has circled on his calendar, East Lansing is one he considers a priority.
"Because at my unofficial visit to spring practice, I probably saw the least amount there," Davenport told Spartan Nation. "Like I didn't get to see campus, or like, a lot of little things, or get to talk to [their nutritionist] ... their strength coach was out of town. So, it's just, I have more to see there, I guess I could say. So that's something that probably will help me a lot, help me make my decision."
Davenport does not have a specific date but said he "definitely" wants to announce his decision before his senior season so he can be focused on his final year of high school football.
"I'm looking to go back-to-back 16-0 state champions," Davenport said. "We had great senior leadership [last season], and there was a lot of senior leadership. We literally nominated like, eight captains, because the leadership was so strong. And the team bought in to what our coaches were saying, and we had some amazing athletes out there on the field. I think we got a lot coming back so I'm excited."
Being part of such a rich tradition at Massillon, a school that has won 25 state championships, been an Associated Press national champion nine times and produced NFL talents such as Chris Spielman, Davenport knows what he wants in a program.
"I just kind of know what it looks like, I guess, more than, say, [someone from] a school who doesn't have that [culture]," Davenport said. "I'm gonna look for something that feels similar to, what I'm doing right now."
Michael France is Sports Illustrated's Michigan State recruiting beat writer, covering all things Big Ten recruiting for Spartan Nation. Be sure to follow him on Twitter/X@michaelfrancesi for exclusive Spartans recruiting coverage.
