EXCLUSIVE: 2027 WR Cade Cooper Talks Michigan State, More
The Michigan State Spartans have been after one of the top players on the offensive side of the ball in the class of 2027. That player is one of the most underrated.
Cade Cooper is a 6-foot-3 wide receiver from Malvern Prep High School in Malvern, PA. He holds offers from many schools, including Virginia Tech, Syracuse, Michigan State, and others. Cooper caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail his current recruitment and more.
"I was ecstatic when I received the offer from Michigan State because of the history and culture of the program," Cooper said.
There are many outstanding coaches on the Michigan State Spartans coaching staff, including their wide receiver coach, Courtney Hawkins. This is the coach that Cooper is most excited to speak with, along with building a relationship with, since he is his position coach.
Visiting a program can be the make-or-break for recruits when it comes to their recruiting process. Cooper has plans to visit the Michigan State campus so he can get an idea of what they have to offer.
"I do plan on visiting so I can get a personal feel of the campus and truly see some of the practice competitiveness up close," he said.
The Spartans have many great things going for them throughout their program, including the game day atmosphere that they bring to the table when it comes to being a fan of the program or a recruit looking into his or her future.
"When I think of Michigan State, I think of the game day spirit and prestigious coaching that comes with rocking the green and white," Cooper said.
Where do the Spartans currently stand in the talented prospect's recruitment? He jumped into conversation and confirmed that they are in a good spot.
"With them being in touch earlier in my recruitment, that definitely put them in a better place when it comes to schools in mind," Cooper said.
