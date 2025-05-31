Spartans Make Top Five for Four-Star EDGE
Michigan State has another opportunity to land a major prospect.
Class of 2026 four-star edge rusher Tyson Harley of Gonzaga High School in Washington, D.C., has narrowed down his top five schools, as announced by Steezo, a graphic design social media page on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram. Michigan State is one of them. The others are Penn State, Maryland, Rutgers and Virginia Tech.
Harley is ranked the No. 2 class of 2026 recruit in D.C. and the No. 31 edge rusher in his class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.
The 6-5, 225-pound prospect visited Michigan State in March and has an official visit to East Lansing set for Monday. The Spartans are also hosting four-star edge rusher Carter Gooden that day.
Michigan State offered Harley back in October.
The Spartans have continuously found themselves as a finalist for high-quality recruits this spring but have yet to land any of them. That's why official visit season is going to be so crucial.
“The visit was overall a great visit and experience,” Harley said following his visit in March, per SpartanMag's Jason Killop. “I really enjoyed what I did and saw from watching the players compete during practice and how the coaches push their guys. Overall was very positive and a great visit.”
Harley is being recruited by Michigan State rush ends coach Chad Wilt.
“I mainly had my eyes on Coach Wilt and the rush ends during practice,” Harley said. “I think he is a great coach and I really liked how he was encouraging his players and positive towards them, while also helping them to know what to improve on and how to do it.”
Harley also has officials set to Penn State (June 6) and Maryland (June 12) and Virginia Tech (June 20).
The Spartans have just four scholarship commits from the class of 2026 so far. The outlook hasn't been good, but this month could see more commitments, with a plethora of official visits lined up for Michigan State.
The Spartans are currently in their first official visit weekend.
