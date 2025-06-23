EXCLUSIVE: Double-Legacy Adam Shaw Breaks Down MSU Commitment
The Michigan State Spartans have been one of the best teams in the recruiting world when it comes to the class of 2026 in the month of June. They have landed many commits with their grand total in June coming to 15.
One of the prospects to have recently committed to the Spartans is Adam Shaw. Shaw is a former Rutgers commit who de-committed before taking his official visit to Michigan State. Days following his Michigan State visit, he would announce his decision to commit to the Green and White.
The talented linebacker and double-legacy from New Jersey holds offers from many schools, but in the end, Shaw chose his parents' alma mater.
Shaw detailed his decision in a recent interview with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"The 3 biggest things that were high on my list we, 1) trust in being developed by Coach (Joe) Rossi and Coach (Mike) McDonald to become the best LB," Shaw said. "2) Chemistry of the players, I really got a sense of a true brotherhood amongst all the players when hanging out with the player on the OV.
"3) Campus is incredible, from the football facilities to the overall feel and energy it has."
" ... Coach Rossi influenced me the most, just how real he was, and seeing him coach it got me excited to see how he would coach me."
Shaw has already de-committed from a program once, so does that mean it could happen again? He explains if his recruitment is locked down.
"Yes (it's locked down), unless something drastic happens to the coaching staff," Shaw said.
While some prospects are high on peer recruiting, Shaw is not. He explains why he will not be peer recruiting others.
"No, guys need to make their decision that makes them happy, and don’t think I need to pressure or persuade them," he said. "They need to go where they fit in."
The extremely talented defensive star left off with a message to the Michigan State Spartans fans that are excited following his June commitment.
"Get ready!" he said. "We are building something big, and we will be competing for a championship every year. I believe in this coaching staff, and we have the mentality to win."
