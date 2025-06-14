EXCLUSIVE: 2027 WR on Where Spartans Stand in His Recruiting
The Michigan State Spartans have been offering and targeting many 2027 recruits, who have been reciprocating this energy back. The Spartans have offered many players, including Bryan Porter, who isn't only offered by the Michigan State Spartans, but also by other programs from across the nation.
Porter is a 2027 recruit from the state of New Jersey. He currently attends Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, New Jersey. The talented Michigan State offeree from New Jersey holds offers from a plethora of different schools, including Auburn, Illinois, Michigan and many more.
Porter is a 6-foot, 190-pound frame and recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to detail how the Spartans are doing and explain where they currently stand in his recruitment.
"It’s just a blessing to receive an offer from a school like Michigan State," Porter said.
There are many intriguing coaches on the staff that would be very beneficial to the prospect. That includes wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins.
"I’m most excited to build a relationship with Coach Hawkins because he is the WR coach, and he would be the coach I would spend the most time with," Porter said.
The talented recruit is hopeful to visit the Michigan State Spartans but has yet to set up a visit date at this time. It is also unknown what the timeline of this visit looks like.
"All of the schools that I have offers from stand out to me, I’m just looking through all my options and enjoying the process," Porter said.
Porter spoke on what he feels is the strength that the Spartans have.
"When I think of Michigan State I think of how strong their team is," he said.
The Spartans are in a good spot, in Porter's recruitment, but he still needs to get on campus.
"Michigan State is high on my list, but I need to take a visit there to see if the school is a great fit for me," he said.
