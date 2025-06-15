EXCLUSIVE: Michigan State Commit Joey Caudill Recaps His Official Visit
The Michigan State Spartans are having one heck of a recruiting month, where they have landed many commitments. While this has been the main headline for the Spartans, we cannot overlook the players who have been committed before this great stretch of good news.
This includes the first commit they landed in the class, Joey Caudill, who committed to the Spartans in January. The three-star tight end has remained loyal to the Spartans ever since, which is a good sign as a lot of commits around the nation will continue to visit other schools.
Caudill traveled from Mansfield, Ohio, where he plays high school football for Lexington High School, to take his official visit to Michigan State. Following the visit, Caudill caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI.
"The visit went great. Being around the team and coaching staff was a blast and always reassures me in my decision," Caudill said.
Caudill was reassured he made the right decision.
"No doubt," he said. "I love it more and more every time I come back."
The talented commit had the chance to meet with a lot of the coaches once again but spent the most time with two coaches in particular.
"I spent a lot of time with Coach (Brian) Wozniak (tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator) and Coach (Cordale) Grundy (assistant tight ends coach)."
Caudill was asked what his takeaway from this visit was, and he made sure to mention many things that stood out, including the staff who make this possible.
"My takeaway was how great the campus was," he said. "It’s the best I’ve been on for sure. I continue to feel the great vibe and excitement from the staff; they are great."
Caudill already has plans for what is next in his recruiting process. Luckily for the Spartans, his statement alone should be very reassuring.
"Come to game days and wait till signing day!" he said.
One of the goals that the commit had prior to this visit was peer recruiting.
"It was really good getting to be in that role, and it was a lot of fun," he said.
This official visit weekend included some very talented Spartan targets, including Khalief Canty Jr., Samson Gash and Adam Shaw.
